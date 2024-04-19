First Alert Weather: Another round of rain to end the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Showers are once again in the forecast for Friday as a cold front will swing through by the middle of the day.

A few showers ahead of the front will be possible on Friday morning before rain rolls in by lunchtime. Rain will not last all day, as we transition back over to isolated showers for the remainder of the day after noon.

Temperatures will remain mild for Friday as afternoon highs reach the low 60s. We will be a bit breezy behind the front with gusts near 20 mph. For plans on Friday evening, the weather should hold up.

A shower or two will remain in the forecast, but most will be dry with breezy conditions. The colder air rolls in through overnight Friday with temperatures back near 40 to start off Saturday.

Saturday will feature cooler weather as highs sit near 50, and it will also be breezy. A mixture of sun and clouds is expected, but also is the chance for a shower or two Saturday afternoon. A rain out is not expected, but a few areas will see a light sprinkle or two during the afternoon.

We will remain cool into Sunday, but we are back to the dry weather with plenty of sunshine. We will remain breezy as well with gusts near 20mph.