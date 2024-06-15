First Alert Weather: Big time heat expected this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The big weather headline for us this week will be the big time summer heat that is expected starting on Monday, but before we even get to that we have Father’s Day Weekend to enjoy.

This Saturday will be a beautiful day as highs sit near 70 degrees and we see plenty of sunshine as high pressure controls our weather. Enjoy the cool weather on Saturday before much hotter weather arrives this week. The cool and comfortable weather will continue into Saturday night as lows drop into the low 50s under clear skies. This will set the stage for a great Father’s Day on Sunday as we continue to see plenty of sunshine. Father’s Day will be a little warmer as highs reach the low 80s on Sunday.

The heat wave doesn’t’ begin until Monday when our afternoon highs will hit 90 degrees. Early Monday morning there is the chance of a shower or storm, but things will dry out and turn partly cloudy by the afternoon. Tuesday is when the more disruptive summertime heat arrives as highs reach the mid 90s. With that, a Yellow Alert has been issued by the first Alert Weather Team for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Both of those days, afternoon highs will reach the mid-90s and heat indices will likely surpass 100 degrees making it a little tough to be outside at times both of those afternoons. On Tuesday, we will have the chance for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon as the heat and humidity builds. A few more showers and storms will pop Wednesday afternoon as well, but most of those days will be dry.

Highs in the low 90s continue through Friday this week, but a cold front will approach late week and bring us relief from the big heat and a few more additional rounds of showers and storms heading into next weekend.