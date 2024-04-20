First Alert Weather: Breezy weekend ahead with a few passing showers Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Starting with some partial sunshine this Saturday morning. However, a trough will swing across the area — reinforcing cooler temperatures along with a few passing rain showers.

In addition to any rain showers, we cannot rule out some graupel or small hail. We will also find a stiff breeze increasing out of the west with some wind gusts pushing 30 to 35 mph Saturday afternoon. We do not anticipate any major issues but some small weakened limbs may come down off trees as result. Temperatures are expected near or in the low 50s for highs.

It will be quieter in the evening, with the loss of daytime heating any spotty showers will fade out, skies will clear out at times overnight with lows back into the 30s. Sunday should provide for more sunshine and looking mainly dry, but still a breezy day. Wind gust to 30mph possible at times. Temperatures in the low 50s.

Monday is looking pleasant with a good deal of sunshine, still a bit cool with highs in the low 50s. Milder Tuesday ahead of our next front that will bring a return to some rain later Tuesday into Wednesday. Wednesday looks unsettled with periods of rain, temperatures falling back through the 40s.

We should dry out for Thursday with sun returning but chilly, mid and upper 40s. Turning milder again late next week and weekend but some rain showers will be possible during that time period.