First Alert Weather: Brief snow showers are possible later into Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up to a cold start on the Monday morning as temperatures are starting off near 30 degrees but the blustery conditions are making it feel like the 20s.

Air temperature on Monday afternoon will get up to around 40 degrees but the winds will remain gusty with gusts near 30mph which means it will feel like the 20s through much of the day.

We will see a mixture of clouds and sun through the day Monday and at times Monday afternoon a passing snow shower or two will be possible. No accumulation is expected during the daytime. However, after the sun sets on Monday evening, upwards to 0.5 inches of snow will be possible for some of the higher elevations by Tuesday morning.

There won’t be impacts to the roads but as we begin Spring Tuesday, it will feel much more like winter. The cold weather will last through Tuesday and much of the upcoming week.

Snow showers will return to the forecast Tuesday afternoon as occasional snow showers and blustery conditions will make it feel much more like winter. Snow showers on Tuesday will have a chance to accumulate on colder surfaces, mainly in the higher elevations.

Snow showers Tuesday afternoon will have a chance to briefly drop visibility on the roadways as well. They will continue into early Tuesday night before drying out by Wednesday morning. Snow accumulation will be very light as most areas see upwards to an inch, but higher elevations south could see 2-4 inches of snow.