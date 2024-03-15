First Alert Weather: Cloudy Friday, nice weather Saturday, showers and cold return Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cloudy and damp weather with a little fog and drizzle possible through the morning Friday into early afternoon.

We may see a few breaks of sun or some brightening later Friday afternoon with temps around 50 degrees. Fair weather for your Friday night with a slight chill in the 30s. Looking good for Saturday and the parade in Rochester with mixed skies and temps in the low 50s.

Rain arrives Saturday night and colder weather with some showers will arrive on Sunday. Some snow showers and temps in the 30s the first few days of next week.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the weekend weather and any possible snow for next week.