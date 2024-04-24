First Alert Weather: Colder on Wednesday but warmer on Friday into the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a decent start to the day, a cold front will arrive later into Wednesday morning with thicker clouds and a few showers.

Winds will pickup from the north and send temperatures falling into the upper 30s and low 40s by midday. Clouds will slowly clear later on Wednesday afternoon.

Clear skies on Wednesday night will lead to frosty cold conditions with many of us in the 20s on Thursday morning. Sunny skies will be in store for Thursday and Friday with temperatures bouncing back to near 60 to end the week.

A warm front on Saturday will bring some showers and then temperatures will surge well into the 70s by Sunday and Monday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on how cold it will get on Wednesday night and the timing the rain for the weekend.