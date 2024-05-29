First Alert Weather: Cool and calm for the rest of the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up on Wednesday morning to a cool and comfortable start as temperatures are in the 50s and dew points are in the 40s.

We are dealing with mostly cloudy skies and a few sprinkles to start off our Wednesday but dry weather is ahead. After mostly cloudy skies Wednesday morning, skies will turn partly cloudy to mostly sunny on Wednesday afternoon as high pressure begins to take over.

A sprinkle will be possible early Wednesday morning but we will overall be dry for Wednesday. There is the slight chance for a passing shower in the Finger Lakes on Wednesday evening but most will be dry.

The cool, clear, and comfortable weather will again continue into Wednesday night as temperatures drop into the 40s and even an upper 30 is possible. High pressure will take over for the rest of the work week as highs reach 70 by Friday and clear skies are in the forecast for both Thursday and Friday.

We will likely stay dry on Saturday with mostly sunny skies but clouds build Saturday night with a few showers possible on Sunday as a weak wave of low pressure moves in.