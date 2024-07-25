First Alert Weather: Cool and comfy now, heat on the way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We can say “Goodbye” to the rain for now and “Hello” to dry, sunny weather heading into the end of the week.

Clear conditions Thursday night will give way to lows in the upper 50s. We will stay comfortable Friday as northerly winds keep high temperatures just barely touching 80 degrees and dewpoints in the comfortable range.

A large area of high pressure will continue to bring beach-worthy weather for the remainder of the weekend. As this area of high pressure moves eastward, winds will shift allowing for the transport of warm and moist air. Temperatures start to ramp up Sunday with highs around 90 degrees. However, the hottest temperatures are expected to hit Monday with highs creeping up into the low 90s.

Ahead of our next cold front, southerly flow will bring in higher dewpoints leading to a tropical feel by Tuesday leaving us sticky and muggy until a cold front breaks midweek.