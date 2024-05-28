First Alert Weather: Cool for the rest of the week with showers on Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up on Tuesday morning, as many head back to work and school, to cloudy skies and damp weather as light showers are rolling through.

Even though it’s a little wet locally, we are waking up to a more refreshing start as temperatures are sitting near 60 and dew points have dropped into the low 50s. The cool and comfortable weather will stick around through Tuesday and much of the week.

Showers on Tuesday will be light and isolated through the morning before a greater chance for scattered showers rolls in during the afternoon and evening. It is not a rain out, but occasional showers will be in the forecast for the entirety of the day.

We will deal with scattered showers into Tuesday night before drying out by Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will feature an isolated shower in the Finger Lakes but most will be dry under partly cloudy skies.

The cool weather will linger as highs only make the mid-60s. The refreshing and comfortable weather lasts through the remainder of the work week with highs only near 70 by Friday and as high pressure takes over late Wednesday, we will see plenty of sun starting Thursday.