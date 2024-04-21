First Alert Weather: Cool weather ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up to a cool and cloudy start to this Sunday as temperatures are in the upper 30s, and we are all dealing with overcast skies.

Clouds will remain through much of Sunday morning before they break with some sunshine Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will remain on the chilly side as well with highs only near 50 Sunday afternoon. We will also turn breezy once again Sunday afternoon with gusts near 25mph. The cool weather will continue into Sunday night as temperatures drop to near the freezing mark. Make sure you bring in, or cover, and plants that need to be.

The cool weather will continue for Monday as highs only reach the low 50s, but we are expecting a little more sunshine as mostly sunny skies are in the forecast. We turn milder with highs back in the 60s on Tuesday, but an approaching cold front will bring us a few showers in the afternoon.

Showers will likely linger into Wednesday before drying out late. The bigger story with this cold front will be the temperature drop that is expected. We will start off near 50 Wednesday morning but drop to near 40 by the afternoon. With that, a few wet snowflakes could mix in with a shower or two in the higher elevations. The cool weather continues into Thursday as well. Heads up gardeners towards the middle of the week also as overnight lows Wednesday and Thursday are expected to drop below the freezing mark.