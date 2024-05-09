First Alert Weather: Dry and mild on Thursday and rain for Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There is a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday morning, which will give way to more clouds later in the day.

Dry weather is expected through Thursday afternoon. Expect a cooler breeze off the lake but it won’t be nearly as windy as Wednesday.

We’re tracking some light rain for Friday. The best chance for steady rain will be in the Finger Lakes. Rochester will be on the edge of lighter showers and steadier rain, so stay tuned for updates on rain amounts.

The weekend won’t be a washout with plenty of dry time but be prepared for some passing showers on Saturday and a pop-up storm in the afternoon. Mother’s Day looks ok with just a few showers. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of showers for your weekend plans.