First Alert Weather: Dry and sunny until Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up on Thursday morning to a cool and comfortable start as temperatures are starting off in the 40s.

We are also greeted with plenty of sunshine which will stick around through the day. Sunny skies on Thursday afternoon will let us warm up into the mid-60s as we stay on the cool side.

Skies will remain clear for Thursday night as well and open the door for another brisk night with overnight lows dropping into the 40s again. Those same clear skies will continue for Friday with high pressure in total control of our weather and we will see more sunshine and dry weather.

Highs on Friday will be a bit milder as they reach the 70-degree mark. It’s copy and paste for Saturday as well with sunny skies sticking around, but this time around we turn a little milder.

Highs on Saturday will reach the upper-70s. Unfortunately, after midnight Saturday night shower chances increase across our region. Right now, Sunday is looking like rain in the morning with showers in the afternoon. It is too early to tell if it will be a complete washout but stay alert to the changing forecast as we get closer.