First Alert Weather: Some rain and wet snow this week; Latest look at eclipse forecast

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — All of the long range guidance is still showing some fair weather for the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. For now, no major weather issues are anticipated.

The one thing we will need to watch for, and its way too early to call, will be for some clouds trying to move in during the day. Between now and the eclipse, the weather will be a completely different story as some stormy conditions will move through at times this week.

Monday will be pleasant overall with clearing skies and temperatures in the low 50s. Clouds will gather on Wednesday with some rain arriving during the day into the night. It will be a close call for the Red Wings home opener, so stay tuned for updates on timing of precipitation on Wednesday.

Rain and wind is likely on Wednesday and, as some colder air moves in, we will see a change to snow later Wednesday into Thursday. Best chance for accumulations will be over the higher hills south of Rochester with a little slush possible in the metro. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the snow chances later this week and also updates for the eclipse.