First Alert Weather: Feeling more like spring

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The weather the past couple of days has felt more like late February instead of early April.

However, on Saturday we are back to the early Spring vibes as we turn milder, and we see the sun return. Temperatures Saturday afternoon won’t be warm, but mild as highs return to the upper 40s and low 50s. That will come with a mixture of sun and clouds and the threat for a passing rain shower. Rain shower threat sticks around through Saturday morning before taking a break in the afternoon and then returning for Saturday evening.

Showers will not be widespread or heavy, but a passing shower or two will be possible. Also with the unsettled weather we have been seeing, the Rochester Red Wings have not been able to start their season, but Saturday will be the day, just make sure you grab the sweater or jacket to the ball park as it will be chilly and breezy at times.

Clouds will continue to break for Sunday as we see mostly sunny skies by Sunday afternoon with highs near 50. With that said, any plans outside or for the upcoming eclipse on Monday will go on as scheduled. Speaking of the eclipse, as of Saturday morning there are no changes to the forecast. A mixture of sun and clouds is expected on Monday. The good news is that mid and high clouds are expected. This will give us the best chance to see the eclipse through any cloud cover.

Thicker low-level clouds would put a wrench in the viewing of it. Monday overall will be mild too as highs reach near 60 degrees in the afternoon.