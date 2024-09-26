First Alert Weather: Fine Friday in Rochester, while Hurricane Helene hits the south

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re finally seeing our clouds clear and the rain push to the south. This will set us up for a nice end to the work week with a mix of clouds and sun, and seasonably mild air for Friday.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Helene makes landfall in the big bend area of northwest Florida late Thursday night into early Friday morning with catastrophic storm surge near the eyewall, and winds pushing 120 mph. The storm will produce flooding rain and severe storms in Georgia and the Carolinas, before weakening as it moves into the Tennessee Valley. We’ll see some high clouds spilling in from the south as the remnants of Helene draw closer.

This brings us to the weekend, where we may see a few brief showers sneak into our area on Saturday and possibly on Sunday. That being said, any showers should be brief, so don’t let it cancel any plans you may have, but be aware that you may see a quick shower.