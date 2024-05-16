First Alert Weather: Fog will change to sun on Thursday and showers on Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s a cloudy and foggy start to Thursday with some drizzle. Low clouds will slowly clear up through the midday with some great weather ahead in the afternoon.

The skies will change to mostly sunny and pleasant with temperatures near 70. There will be fair skies on Thursday night.

Friday will be warmer and mainly dry into the early afternoon before some showers move in late in the day into Friday night. The weekend is trending drier and nicer overall with just a passing shower on Saturday and dry weather for Sunday.

Temperatures this weekend will be in the low to mid 70s. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of rain for your Friday evening plans.