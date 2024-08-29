First Alert Weather: Heat and humidity set to make a return

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A persistent northeasterly wind flow has kept comfortable weather in place over Western New York. That will be coming to an end.

The temperature and humidity will be pushing much higher over the next 24 hours as the wind direction is set to change. A more south to southwesterly wind arrives Friday and Saturday due to a warm front crossing the Rochester area. This will bring a more tropical feel to our weather and, as a result, a much greater chance for showers and a passing thunderstorm. At this point, weather data is showing these storms should not be severe so the News 10NBC First Alert Threat Tracker will remain green – for now.

Thursday night, look for patchy clouds and a low near 62 degrees. Friday you can expect partial sunshine for most of the day, but there is a small chance of an isolated shower. The humidity will be climbing with high temperature near 83 degrees. Then the chance of showers and a passing thunderstorm will be on the increase later Friday night into Saturday.

Saturday will not be a washout but be prepared to adjust your outdoor plans. It will feel tropical for the day with the high temperature near 80 degrees. Sunday looks mainly dry with the temperature in the lower 80s. Labor Day brings partial sunshine, but much cooler weather with temperature mainly in the 60s.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.