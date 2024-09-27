First Alert Weather: Hints of Helene over WNY this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hurricane Helene slammed into the Big Bend of Florida with massive storm surge and wind, then moved into Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee Valley producing more widespread flooding and damage.

It continues to weaken as it stalls out over the Tennessee Valley. While we will see minimal impacts from the storm, we will have some minors impacts this weekend. A few showers will work in from the outer bands of the storm, especially on Saturday, along with a good deal of clouds. It’ll be far from a washout, and you shouldn’t cancel any plans! But do know that a few showers will pass by from time to time this weekend.

Monday looks dry before our next chance of showers later Tuesday and into Wednesday with the arrival of a cold front. This will also bring a shot of fall-like temperatures with 60s during the day and 40s at night.