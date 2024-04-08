First Alert Weather: How cloudy will it be during the total solar eclipse?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a mild Monday morning with some sunshine, clouds will be on the increase in the mid to late morning, with rather cloudy skies through midday into much of the afternoon.

The biggest question is the exit time of the heavier clouds that will form around Rochester. We should see that happen between 2 to 2 p.m.

If we can get the thicker clouds out of the way, then we should get an ok view of totality. If the heavy clouds linger over the region, we will still experience the darkening but won’t get the spectacular view of the event.

We all just have to wait and see how things play out but as we get toward midday, the extent of cloud cover and the timing of the movement will come into better view. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the sky conditions as we get closer to the event.