First Alert Weather In-Depth: Moon with a view

If you are like News10NBC’s Glenn Johnson, it is worth taking a few minutes to enjoy. Fortunately, this time of the year we have improving weather and therefore, Rochesterians have a better opportunity to enjoy the celestial body.

The exact illumination of the moon is signified by the phase which can include the first quarter, half-moon, third quarter or a new moon. It really comes down to the precise timing as we reach each phase during the month. It is well known that each full moon in a given month has a specific name associated with it.

For the month of May the full moon is the “flower moon” denoting the blossoming of the spring season. But did you know there are alternate names? This month’s moon could also be called the Planting Moon or Egg-Laying Moon. It is believed that these names were a way for ancient cultures, such as Native Americans, to keep track of the seasons.

In order to get a good view, plan on the moon rising above the southeast horizon at 9:17 p.m. and then set at 5:53 a.m. It should be a terrific view!