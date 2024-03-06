First Alert Weather In-Depth: Sounding like a broken record

ROCHESTER,N .Y. — Over the past two weeks in Rochester, New York we have had some awesome weather, and generally through this winter those who do not like snow and cold can not complain.

As we talked about last week, this winter has been the warmest winter on record and February ended up being the second warmest on record in Rochester. With that has also come some record high temperatures, especially over the past two weeks. We started breaking records on February 10, where we got up to 58 degrees and broke the record of 57 degrees which has stood since 1881.

Then last week on February 27 and 28, we hit 73 degrees and 66 degrees which broke the records for those dates, and 73 degrees tied the warmest temperature ever recorded in Rochester for February. Just recently, the last two days, March 4 and 5 we rose up to 72 degrees and 74 degrees — which also broke those records. Adding them all up, we have broken five record high temperatures so far in 2024.

We have also tied a couple records, but for this purpose we are only looking at records broken. With that said, how does this early year warmth compared to record highs broken in other years? As we mentioned above, we have broken five record highs this year and looking back at the last 10 years that ties 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2016 for the amount of records they broke for the entirety of those years. Keep in mind, we’re only in March.

The only years with more for the entire year compared to thus far in 2024 were 2017 and 2018 with eight record highs. Looks like we are going to be taking a break from breaking any record highs in the foreseeable future, but this will be something to track for the rest of the year.

One last fact, the last year in which we broke 10 or more records was 2012 with 12 records.