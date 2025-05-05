First Alert Weather In-Depth: Stuck in a spring slowdown with the omega block

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The start of May has not exactly delivered ideal weather for Western New York. Cloudy skies, occasional fog, and frequent showers have kept sunshine to a minimum.

At News10NBC First Alert Weather, we recognize this setup as part of a well-known meteorological pattern. Typically, the jet stream—those high-altitude winds that steer our weather—flows west to east. This helps systems move along at a steady pace. But occasionally, the jet stream shifts into a shape that resembles the Greek letter Omega (Ω), and we get what is known as an “omega block.”

In this setup, low-pressure systems become parked over both the West and East Coasts, while a high-pressure ridge settles over the central U.S. This creates a stagnant pattern where weather systems barely move, locking us into the repetitive conditions day after day.

For those in the central states, this means dry, sunny, and warm conditions. But here on the East Coast, the block allows cool air to dip south while also promoting unsettled weather. That is why we have been stuck in a stretch of clouds and on-and-off showers.

Omega blocks are most common during the spring and fall transition seasons. While the name may sound a bit technical, the result is something we all understand—a weather pattern that requires a little extra patience.