First Alert Weather In-Depth: Will the hazy skies return?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Over the weekend and at certain times throughout this week, we have had hazy condition over Rochester due to wildfire smoke that has made another return to our region.

Thankfully, air quality effects have been non-existent from the smoke. Even with the smoke trapped in the upper levels of the atmosphere, how are wildfire doing compared to last year? Last summer many of us recall the thick plumes of wildfire smoke that engulfed our region and even had large impacts to our air quality. The smoke that invaded our air was primarily from the wildfires that burned over Canada.

Last year’s wildfire season in Canada was record-breaking, as over 42 million acres burned. That is roughly the size of South Dakota. Through this date in 2023 (July 25) over 28.8 million acres burned, that was about 25 million acres burned over the typical average to that date of 3.6 million acres. With the record breaking wildfire season, and the overall pattern we had in Rochester last Summer, it lead to plumes of smoke that made their way locally.

Thankfully, this season has been much better to Canada although it remains above average. So far in 2024, 5.9 million acres have burned from over 3,700 fires — with over 900 active fires, and over 400 of those fires burning out of control.

The 5.9 million acres is still well above average, but a better number than this time in 2023. With another above average wildfire season occurring in Canada, we’ve been monitoring the wildfire smoke. It’s not only in Canada that wildfires are burning, but fires are also burning on the West Coast of the United States as well.

The United States isn’t seeing as active of a wildfire season, but as of July 24, there have been just about 27,000 wildfires. But only about 3.6 million acres burned in 2024. As of July 25, 98 fires are currently burning. Those 98 active fires have burned just over 1.6 million acres of land. With all these wildfire occurring to our west and north, there is plenty of smoke.

The overall weather pattern this summer has kept the smoke to our north, but as we go through the weekend the winds will shift and introduce some smoke into our skies again. Hazy conditions are going to be possible through the upcoming weekend, but little to no impacts to air quality are expected. As we go through the rest of the weekend, and wildfire season, we will continue to keep you updated on what is to come.