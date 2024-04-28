First Alert Weather: It’s warming up

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We are waking up to a warm start on Sunday as temperatures are starting off just shy of 60 degrees. This mild start will let us see a mild afternoon as well with highs around 70 degrees!

We are also waking up to a mixture of sun and clouds Sunday that will eventually give way to a few showers and even a few rumbles of thunder late Sunday morning and through Sunday afternoon.

Showers and storms Sunday afternoon could be heavy at times, but no flooding is expected. Not everyone will see rain Sunday afternoon, but many areas will see a few passing showers and storms through the afternoon and into this evening. A few showers and rumbles will also be possible through Sunday night and into Monday morning.

After a few isolated showers out the door early on Monday, there will be the chance of a passing shower Monday afternoon. This is thanks to a cold front that will slowly approach for Sunday, and then swing through on Monday. Because of this, we will be a bit cooler as afternoon highs on Monday will be in the 60s along the lakeshore of Lake Ontario, but areas in the Finger Lakes will make their way into the upper 70s and even near 80 degrees.

After Monday, another round of scattered showers is expected to move in for the day Tuesday. Scattered showers are expected through much of the day on Tuesday as the cold front settles across our region and fizzles with just enough moisture to pop up showers through most of the day.