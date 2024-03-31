First Alert Weather: Latest look at the eclipse forecast, tracking a storm later this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Happy Easter! Cloudy skies Sunday morning will slowly clear for a few sunny breaks this afternoon with temps in the 40s.

The total eclipse is a week from Monday and we continue to monitor the weather forecast. Latest trends are still positive with high pressure and milder weather building into the region next weekend into Monday, April 8. It’s way too early to know exact sky conditions, but the overall weather pattern is looking favorable to view the big eclipse. Stay tuned for updates everyday this week. Between now and the eclipse it will turn stormy.

After mainly dry and quite weather on Monday some rain will be on the increase later Tuesday into Wednesday and it may get cold enough for some wet snow or a mix Thursday into Friday. Hard to tell if we get any accumulations but that will be something to watch for in future forecasts.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest eclipse forecast and possible wet snow next week and also timing the rain for the Red Wings home opener on Tuesday.