First Alert Weather: Mild for Wednesday with cooler temperatures on the way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Temperatures will start the day in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies. A cold front will move by around midday with a brief shower on Wednesday and temperatures that will drop into the 40s in the afternoon.

Expect cold weather for Wednesday night with lows in the 30s on Thursday morning. There will be sun and clouds on Thursday and fair skies for Friday with temperatures in the 40s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a weak system will move by to our south with some clouds and maybe a shower or flurry Saturday night into Sunday morning. Looking at the Easter forecast, we see some clouds and a shower early then clearing skies and temperatuers in the mid 40s.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the weekend forecast.