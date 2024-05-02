First Alert Weather: Mild on Thursday and high 70s on Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect lots of sunshine in the forecast on Thursday with temperatures into the 60s and cooler near the lake and warmer inland.

It will feel like summer on Friday with partly sunny skies and temperatures well into the 70s. A few towns may reach 80 on Friday.

Enjoy the nice weather the next couple of days as rain will be on the increase Saturday. It looks like a rainy day with temperatures dropping into the 50s and 60s and a soaking with half-an-inch to an inch of rain.

It won’t be as wet on Sunday but showers are still in the forecast to end the weekend. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the timing and amounts of rain for the weekend ahead.