First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures on Tuesday with rain in the evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect fair skies on Tuesday morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon and a shower threat late in the day.

Steadier rain will arrive in the evening into Tuesday night. Southerly winds will be on the increase with some gusts over 30mph. Temperatures will warm nicely on Tuesday into the mid 60s.

Following the rain on Tuesday night, sharply colder air moves on Wednesday with a north wind. Temperatures will drop from the 40s into the 30s on Wednesday with a few rain/snow showers in the morning, then clearing late in the day.

Sunny skies will return to end the week with a chill on Thursday and nicer weather on Friday. A bigger warm-up will arrive over the weekend with some showers. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the rain on Tuesday night