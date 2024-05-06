First Alert Weather: Mild to start the week and tracking rain for Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Clouds will clear for some partial sunshine on Monday with a light breeze off the lake and dry weather.

Temperatures will be well into the 60s but cooler near the lake. It will be clear and cool on Monday night, dropping into the 40s.

Beautiful weather is in store for Tuesday with lots of sunshine and temperatures around 70. We’re tracking a front for overnight on Tuesday into early Wednesday morning with a shower or thundery downpour.

The good news is it looks to clear out in the morning for some nice weather in the afternoon. Expect a better chance for rain on Thursday into at least the start of the day on Friday. Looking ahead to the weekend, some ok weather is on the way.

It will be mainly dry Saturday with a few showers possible for Mother’s Day on Sunday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of rain later in the week.