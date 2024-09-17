First Alert Weather: More dry weather and a partial lunar eclipse

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We remain “green” on the First Alert Threat Tracker, which means our weather remains very quiet.

In fact, we have another at least five days of rain-free weather on the way. The system that brought flooding rain to North Carolina will crawl up the east coast, but it’ll run into our sprawling area of high pressure and dry air. Which means any rain will stay to our south, but we will see an increase in mid and high clouds over the next day or two. Before the clouds thicken up too much, we should be able to see the partial lunar eclipse Tuesday night. This begins around 8 p.m., ends just after midnight, and peaks around 10:45 p.m. Don’t expect to see the moon fully blocked, though. This is only a partial eclipse, so only a sliver of the moon will be blocked out. Still, we’ll see the full Harvest Moon, and it’ll be a nice evening to get out and sky gaze regardless.

Clouds thicken up a bit overnight, and clouds will most likely win out on Wednesday as that system moves by to our south. Thursday sees a clearing sky with more sunshine returning, setting us up for more sunshine and warm air to end the work week. Temperatures this week will hold in the upper 70s and lower 80s, including the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, the last day of summer will be a winner, with more dry weather and sun on Saturday, with the same weather to kick off Fall on Sunday. While we’ll start next week dry, we do finally see this pattern breaking down, with a better chance for some rain finally returning for the second half of next week.