First Alert Weather: Mother’s Day may end with the Aurora

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We ware waking up to an overcast start to this Mother’s Day Sunday, but that will not last all day.

Clouds Sunday morning will break during the afternoon as skies clear late. However, from time to time on this Sunday we will see a passing shower or two. A rain out is not expected and the best chance for showers will be between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday. Nothing to cancel any plans outside over, but just be aware of the shower chance Sunday. Skies will clear as we head into Sunday evening and that is great news as the aurora will once again be possible Sunday night. As of Sunday mornings forecast for the aurora it will not be as strong as it was Friday night, but the view will remain possible. Best chance to view the lights tonight will be from 10 p.m. until about 2 a.m. and away from city lights.

I will note that Friday night’s storm was not forecasted to be as strong as it was Friday morning which means that the strength forecast could very much change through the day so stay tuned for any updates. After clear skies Sunday night, clouds roll in by Monday afternoon with a few showers and those shower chances will continue through Wednesday of this week.