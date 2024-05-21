First Alert Weather: Muggy on Tuesday and severe thunder on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The heat is on for Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures well into the 80s. A few towns may reach 90 degrees.

We will approach the record that stands at 92 for Tuesday (set in 1977) and Wednesday (set in 1911). Most of Tuesday will be partly sunny with a little more cloudiness in the afternoon as a few showers and thunderstorms pop-up in the heat of the day. However, most of us stay dry in the afternoon.

We have a better chance for storms on Wednesday. A Yellow Alert will be in place on Wednesday as storms may be strong to severe in the afternoon with heavy rain, damaging winds, hail, and lightning.

The best chance for severe storms will be east and south of Rochester mid to late afternoon. Much of the day will be dry but stay tuned to News10NBC for updates as any storms develop during the afternoon hours.