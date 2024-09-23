First Alert Weather: Murky Monday night with a few showers returning Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Fall arrived on Sunday, and fall-like weather wasn’t far behind. Temperatures held in the 60s on Monday thanks to lots of clouds and off and on rain.

The bulk of the steady rain is gone, but we’ll see some passing lighter showers into the overnight hours. Another batch of steadier showers will move in with another wave of low pressure on Tuesday. These will tend to focus on the second half of the day, and especially south of Rochester, though most of us should plan on some wet weather again Tuesday. Wednesday will tend to see some drier air around, but again, we stay unsettled with a few showers. Thursday will see some sunshine making a return, and shower chances diminishing through the day.

We should be looking at dry weather again by Friday, and lasting into the weekend. The one thing we’ll be watching is a developing tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico later this week. At this point that system should stay to the south of us, not impacting western New York, but we’ll watch the track as it develops, and let you know if there are any changes to the late-week and weekend forecast. For now, it’s a few days of unsettled and damp weather, followed another little stretch of dry weather late week and into the weekend.