First Alert Weather: Near record warmth on Tuesday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The sunshine will be back in the forecast on Tuesday with temperatures soaring into the mid 70s. Today’s record is 79 set back in 1969.

Where was the sunshine on Tuesday? Enjoy the sun and warmth on Tuesday as a few showers and some thunder will be possible overnight and at times on Wednesday but not a washout for Wednesday.

There will be more numerous showers and thunderstorms on Thursday with temps still near 70. Cooler weather is in store for Friday with showers and slow clearing into the weekend with temperatures in the 50s. Then, temperatures will warm up again next week.

