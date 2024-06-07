First Alert Weather: Not your typical early summer season weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Plenty of downpours and thunder Friday with rain is still in the forecast for the weekend.

However, it will not be a washout with Saturday being the day with most of the dry conditions. The big picture shows the weather pattern across North America will not be conducive warmer weather – especially for communities in the northeast and the great lakes. In fact, the next four days will likely feature below normal temperatures for Rochester. As a result, no air conditioning will be needed for most of us well into next week.

Friday night, look for any lingering showers or thunder to come to an end for the evening. Skies will become partly cloudy for the remainder of the overnight. The low temperature in the middle 50s. Saturday brings partial sunshine with most of the day being dry, but there is just a slight chance of an isolated shower.

It will be breezy at times with the high temperature within a few degrees of 70. Later Saturday night and Sunday will bring a return to some rain. The rain may become more intermittent during Sunday afternoon. The high temperature will only be in the upper 60s.

Warmer and drier weather return next week, but not until later Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.