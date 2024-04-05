First Alert Weather: Rain and show showers on Friday; See latest on eclipse forecast

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s cloudy and cold with snow showers on Friday morning and you can expect mixed rain and snow on Friday afternoon and night.

We’re tracking breezy and damp weather into the start of the weekend. It will be a little better on Saturday with some dry time but still a few mixed showers at times.

Sunday may start cloudy but there will finally be some sunshine in the forecast later in the day and milder temperatures near 50 to end the weekend. The latest outlook for the total solar eclipse on Monday still shows decent conditions in our region.

We need to keep a close eye on how a warm front develops in the Ohio Valley and the associated impacts here on sky conditions during the day. At this time, it’s very difficult to predict exact cloud coverage days in advance so stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest update through the weekend.