First Alert Weather: Rain and some rumbles to end the work week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A strong area of low pressure moving into the region will bring us more rain, some wind and even some thunder into Friday.

A steady rain, along with some pockets of heavier rain and some thunder will be moving through during the overnight hours into early Friday morning. As the low moves away and cooler air is wrapped in, the convective rain (downpours) will become lighter and more widespread into the afternoon. Even so, the wetter part of Friday should be early, with lighter showers in the afternoon. The wind will pick up with some gusts pushing 30-35 mph, and temperatures will be dropping through the 50s. It’ll turn cool enough Friday night for rain showers to mix with some wet snowflakes, mainly in the higher terrain south of Rochester into early Saturday.

We’ll see precipitation tapering Saturday afternoon and some breaks of sun returning late, but it’ll be a windy day with some gusts near 40 mph. This won’t be enough to cause damage, but it’ll certainly be noticeable and an annoyance at times. Sunday will see another batch of showers moving in, but shouldn’t last all day.

Then we’ll start to warm things back up next week with daytime highs in the 60s to near 70. Initially we start dry on Monday and Tuesday, but another storm moving in will bring increasing chances for rain by Wednesday and into the end of the week.