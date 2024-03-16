First Alert Weather: Seasonal change this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Starting of the day this Saturday and we are greeted with mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures as they are starting off in the 30s.

Temperatures will make their way into the mid and low 50s. Clouds cover will stick around through the day Saturday, but some sun here and there will be likely. Great news for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade which kicks off in Rochester at 12:30 p.m. Saturday will be dry until we head into Saturday night when a cold front passes by and brings us rain showers and colder weather behind. Sunday will be a much cooler day across our area with highs only the in the low 40s along with gusty conditions as winds gust to around 30 mph.

This will make it feel like the 30s through most of the day Sunday. Sunday will also feature a mix of sun and clouds, but also occasional rain and snow showers. No snow accumulation is expected, but occasional mixed showers will be possible through the day. The cold weather will also linger through most of this week with highs consistently in the 30s as Spring arrives Tuesday.

We will also have numerous rounds of snow showers from Monday to Wednesday with could accumulate for some, mainly in the higher elevations. We will also remain breezy and blustery which means the wind chills through the middle of the week will sit in the 20s and teens!