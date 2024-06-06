First Alert Weather: Showers and possible thunder through midday on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Grab the umbrella as you head out on Thursday with some showers and a brief heavier rumble of thunder possible through midday.

Once the front clears, drier and less muggy weather moves in for the afternoon and Thursday night. A stray shower is possible but most of the afternoon and evening will be dry.

Expect cooler weather on Friday into the weekend with highs in the 60s into the weekend. There will be some showers at times but no all-day rainouts are expected. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of showers as we head into the weekend.