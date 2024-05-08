First Alert Weather: Showers increase again late Thursday, then unsettled at times this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The cold front that brought some brief downpours Wednesday evening pushes south overnight.

This will drop our temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Thursday, but our forecast has been trending drier. A wave of low pressure is still expected to move in on Thursday, but not until later in the day. This should provide us with dry weather into the early afternoon, then rain chances will be going up later in the afternoon and evening.

Unfortunately, the forecast for the opening day of the Lilac Festival hasn’t changed much. We still expect a lot of clouds, cooler air in the 50s and occasional rain showers. So, pack that purple poncho if you’re heading out to Highland Park on Friday (or this weekend).

Speaking of the weekend forecast, both Saturday and Sunday will feature some rain showers, especially in the afternoon Saturday, then off and on for Sunday. This isn’t the type of weather that should force you to cancel plans, but it may not be ideal if you were planning an outdoor lunch for mom on Mother’s Day.

We’ll continue to fine tune the timing of any weekend rain on News10NBC and online.