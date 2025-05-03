First Alert Weather: Slow moving wet weather pattern 

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The month of May has started rather soggy as Western New York has had three days of measurable rainfall. Unfortunately, there is more wet weather to come. Patience will be needed with this slow-moving weather pattern as there is a high probability of rain for at least Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. The rain will be off and on during this time, with the chance of a thunderstorm on Monday. Temperatures will be rather cool again for Sunday as the mercury will remain in the lower 50s. Then the temperature will begin to rise into the 60s for Monday and Tuesday.

The wet weather pattern will finally begin to dry out by later Wednesday and Thursday.

