First Alert Weather: Snow showers and cold for Thursday into Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re tracking windy and cold weather on Thursday with some light additional lake effect snow showers at times in the morning.

Driveways, sidewalks, and secondary roads could be a bit slick as you head out. Wind gusts on Thursday will be 20-30 mph and temperatures will stay below freezing. Friday starts dry but our next storm system will begin to approach the region late in the day and at night.

We will likely see accumulating snow overnight into early Saturday. At this time it looks like a moderate snowfall in the 2-4 or 3-6 inch range depending on the exact track.

At this this time, there is uncertainty in how far north some mixing with sleet and rain develops. If we see more mix then amounts will be lower around the 2 inch amount but if it stay all snow we may see totals end up at the higher end in the 3-6 inch range.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the storm track and where the snow amounts end up.