First Alert Weather: Some showers return Friday, but the weekend looks pretty good

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Fair weather returning Thursday will continue into the start of Friday. Any sun will fade, giving way to some afternoon showers, maybe a few rumbles of thunder.

Before the showers move in, we should climb into the mid 70s. A few of these showers will linger into the start of the weekend, with some scattered showers Saturday morning. That being said, we should begin to clear things out, with drier weather and some sunshine returning by the afternoon.

Sunday will be the weekend winner, with highs in the mid 70s, along with a mix of clouds and sun, and only the outside chance of a pop up lake breeze shower west and south of Rochester.

We’ll finally begin to feel some summer-like air by early next week. In fact, we should realize our first 80 degree day of the season by Monday or Tuesday of next week! We’ll also see mainly dry weather until Wednesday, when scattered showers and storms develop with a cold front. This should push us back into the 60s to end next week.