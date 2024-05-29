First Alert Weather: Some would say near perfect weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As high pressure builds in across the Great Lakes we can look forward to an extended period of dry weather.

The next 48 hours will bring comfortable temperatures, lower humidity, a light breeze, and clear skies. All the right ingredients for some beautiful conditions. As this high-pressure system slowly moves east, Western New York will find a more southwesterly wind direction and this produce more summer-like conditions heading into the weekend.

Wednesday night, look for clear skies at times. It will turn very cool for the overnight as the lakeshore communities will fall into to the low 50s, but away from the lake, especially in the deeper valleys south of Rochester, the temperature will drop into the low to mid 40s.

Thursday you can expect more sunshine, and after a cool start the mercury will rise into the middle 60s. Friday looks like another nice day with more sun and a high temperature within a few degrees of 70.

The first day of June is Saturday and it should be a fine day. Look for hazy sunshine and it will be a little warmer with the temperature rising into the upper 70s.

The end of the weekend may bring a passing shower with more humidity and the temperature will be near 80 degrees.

