First Alert Weather: Sunday showers before early next week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up Sunday morning to a cloudy, but comfortable start. Temperatures near 60 Sunday morning will eventually reach the mid and low 70s Sunday afternoon, but the clouds will give way to some showers.

Sunday will not be a washout, but during the afternoon a few showers will be possible. Shower chances increase just before noon and will continue into early Sunday night. The best chance for rain will be from 3 p.m. to 6 o.n. on Sunday. A few showers linger into early Sunday night before we try and clear out by Monday morning.

Monday will feature a mixture of sun and clouds along with highs returning to the low 80s. A stray thunderstorm may pop up in the Finger Lakes, but most will remain dry. The heat continues for Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s, and once again a stray storm may pop up in the Finger Lakes during the afternoon.

We stay hot and humid through Wednesday and as a cold front approaches a few storms will pop up in the afternoon. A cold front will pass by on Thursday and turn us cooler late week. With the front, we will remain unsettled into next weekend.