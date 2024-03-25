First Alert Weather: Sunny and mild for Monday and showers for Tuesday evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a frosty cold on Monday morning, the weather will warm nicely with tons of sunshine. Temperatures in the afternoon will jump into the 50s.

There will be moonlit skies once again on Monday evening with mainly clear skies giving way to a few clouds and not as cold staying in the 30s. One thing you will notice is the wind picking up some on Monday and especially Monday night with a few gusts over 20mph.

Expect mild weather on Tuesday with increasing clouds and mainly dry into the afternoon before showers arrive in the evening. It won’t be a washout on Wednesday but some showers will linger with temperatures still well into the 50s.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of the raindrops for Tuesday into Wednesday.