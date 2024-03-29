First Alert Weather: Sunny for Friday and possible showers on Easter Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be bright sunshine to start Friday that will give way to some clouds and a gusty wind with temperatures in the 40s.

Expect chilly weather on Friday night into the weekend with increasing clouds on Saturday. A few showers are possible later in the day and at night.

Rain and snow showers may linger into early Sunday but should clear quickly for a mainly dry and cool outlook for Easter Sunday. Heading into next week, a large storm system may develop in the Great Lakes and the Northeast on Tuesday into Wednesday and Thursday.

A soaking rain and even some wet snow is possible. After that storm clears, the weather looks much better the following weekend with some positive trends heading towards the big eclipse on April 8.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on timing the showers this weekend and updates on the rain and snow for next week and of course the latest on the weather for the eclipse.