First Alert Weather: Sunny on Friday but some rain for Memorial Day Weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up on Friday morning to a much more comfortable and cool start to the day when compared to Thursday.

Temperatures will stay in the 50s on Friday morning and will return to the upper 70s in the afternoon but remain comfortable. Sunshine outside on Friday morning will also continue through the day as the sun fills skies. There will be clear skies on Friday evening.

Skies will remain clear into Saturday morning but clouds will begin to build by lunchtime. Clouds from the west will eventually give way to a few showers and storms on Saturday afternoon.

A rain out is not in the forecast but the best chance for showers and storms will be from about 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. A few lingering showers Saturday evening will be possible but overall, we begin to dry out through Saturday night.

Our severe threat is low on Saturday but a storm or two will be capable of producing some gusty winds. We will turn dry on Sunday with a mixture of sun and clouds but unfortunately rain will return to the forecast for Memorial Day.

It does not look like a rain out either, but numerous showers and storms will be in the forecast through most of the day.