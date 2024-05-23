First Alert Weather: Sunny on Thursday and a few showers on Memorial Day weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a stormy Wednesday for parts of the region, the cold front has cleared and sunshine is in the forecast for Thursday.

It will be cooler and less humid in the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 70s. Expect clear skies for Thursday night.

There will be lots of sunshine on Friday and clear weather for Friday night. Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, Saturday will likely start dry. But we need to watch for some showers and a possible thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening hours.

Sunday looks dry and pleasant. Showers look to move in for Memorial Day. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing and impacts of any showers and thunderstorms for your weekend plans.