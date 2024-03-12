First Alert Weather: Sunny on Tuesday and next couple of days

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Grab the shades as you head out on Tuesday with lots of sunshine and temperatures rising well into the 50s.

The wind will be much lighter as well. It will be even nicer weather for Wednesday as we reach the 60s for a high with some sunshine.

It will stay mild and mainly dry on Thursday. Showers will arrive Thursday night into Friday with cooler weather to end the week. We’re tracking the weather for the weekend ahead. For now, it looks dry with temperatures near 50 for the big parade downtown on Saturday with rain arriving for Sunday.

Colder weather will return to the region next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the timing of rain for Friday heading into the weekend.